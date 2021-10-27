CIRCLEVILLE — Beginning this week Pickaway County Public Health will begin offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations.
PCPH has been offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for the last several weeks. For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot if you have received both doses more than six months ago:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also now recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated more than two months ago.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Available data right now show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.
Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.
“Since the COVID-19 vaccines were originally authorized in December 2020, PCPH has worked tirelessly to make them available to Pickaway County residents,” says Health Commissioner Adam Negley.
“This next phase of the vaccination campaign is an important step to extend the protection of those who have already been vaccinated. We also continue to urge unvaccinated people who remain vulnerable to a deadly and rapidly changing virus to protect themselves and those around them by starting whichever vaccine series they are most comfortable receiving.”
Please visit the PCPH website http://pchd.org for available clinic dates and times, or call (740)477-9667. To locate other vaccine providers, please visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.