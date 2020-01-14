CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Public Health will be hosting an onsite Wastewater Treatment Workshop free of charge on Friday, Feb. 7. The event will be held at the Circleville Fire Department, located at 586 North Court Street, from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast will be provided.
During this event, attendees will receive information, as well as meet the new Environmental Health Director, Tim Wright. Wright has 25 years of experience as an inspector in the onsite wastewater program in both Clermont County, Ohio and District 3 Caldwell, Idaho.
This is an event for service providers, sewage installers, septage haulers, contractors, and homeowners. Some of the information provided at this event will be the Ohio sewage rules, land development, and septic system installations.
“We are excited to have Tim Wright on board as our new Environmental Health Director,” said Health Commissioner Nasandra Wright, MPH, RS. “With all of his experiences and educational background, he will be an asset to our organization and will help us to advance Public Health in Pickaway County”
Those interested are asked to RSVP by Jan. 30, to Candy Schwalbauch at cschwalbauch@pchd.org.
More information about the health department is available on the website at www.pchd.org.
For additional information on services provided contact the office at 740-477-9667.