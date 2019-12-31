COLUMBUS — Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic crash that occurred Monday at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Winchester Pike at Daglow Road, located in Madison Township.
According to FCSO, a 2019 black Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Winchester Pike at Daglow Road, and struck a pedestrian that was also walking north in the northbound lane on Winchester Pike at Daglow Road.
The pedestrian was identified as Avante L. Brown, age 29, of Columbus, who was walking with Miranda Johnson, age 25 of Columbus. Brown was transported to Grant Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Miranda Johnson was not struck by the vehicle and was uninjured.
The driver of the Ford Escape was identified as Deborah Rhodeback, age 65 of Groveport, was uninjured in the accident.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash. The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This incident remains under investigation.