GROVEPORT — The Performing Arts and Culinary Arts programs at Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools will collaborate to provide a pair of fun and spirited holiday performances this December.
"Deck the Stage!" by Lindsay Price is a series of vignettes based on Christmas carols that will be sure to entertain and touch those in attendance just in time for the holiday season. The show consists of six short plays, all inspired by Christmas carols, such as "Deck the Halls," "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and "We Three Kings."
Eastland-Fairfield’s Performing Arts students will offer two shows, both at Reynoldsburg High School — Summit Campus, for those interested in attending.
The first show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. Admission is paid cash only, on-site.
The second show is to feature a special dinner theater performance in collaboration with the EFCTS Culinary Arts Program and is set to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. and features a buffet-style dinner, plus dessert, catered by the culinary arts program. The cost for the dinner theater program is $25 per person. Tickets for the show are being sold online and are available now. Menu information will be provided at a later time.
To purchase tickets, visit: https://reyn.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/141.
The cast and crew include Kenneth Thomas, Akirah Fletcher, Brianna Roberts, William Daughtery, Chris Kaminski, Chloe Moton, Niya Louketis, Maria Murphy, Aaliyah Santiago, Jessica (Alex) Santislevan, August Straughter, Sydney Musinde, Genesis Castellon-Banegas, Sadikshia Ghimire, Katherine Orellana, Madison Rider, James Edwards, Ashmita Dhimal, and Simone Anderson.
Eastland-Fairfield's Performing Arts Satellite Program, housed at Reynoldsburg High School — Summit Campus, allows students’ love of the theater to translate into a successful performance career.
The state-of-the-art theater and lab includes a dance studio, scene shop, dressing rooms, and theater library, which sets the stage for many impressive performances. Students may choose to focus their studies in acting, dance, music, or technical theater while studying various aspects of theater. For more information on the performing arts program, please visit www.EastlandFairfield.com/PerformingArts.
Eastland-Fairfields Culinary Arts Program, located at the Eastland Career Center (ECC) in Groveport, allows students to gain hands-on experience in a variety of methods for preparing creative entrees, pastries and desserts.
Students have the opportunity to run and operate all aspects of the dining experience at The Heritage Room, a student-run restaurant at ECC, as well as compete in state and national competitions as part of the FCCLA student organization.
For more information on the culinary arts program, please visit www.EastlandFairfield.com/CulinaryArts.