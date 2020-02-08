NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Trevecca Nazarene University has named Riley Peters of Williamsport, Ohio, to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, undergraduates must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.
With a total enrollment of 4,124, Trevecca offers 20 associate degrees, 73 undergraduate majors, 16 master's programs and three doctoral programs as well as specialist and certificate programs.
Founded in 1901, Trevecca is committed to holistic education, encouraging students to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. U.S. News & World Report ranked Trevecca as a national university in the annual "2020 Best Colleges," making the University the only Nazarene institution to receive the national ranking.
The Carnegie Foundation has classified Trevecca as a doctoral university, ranking it among the top seven percent of schools nationwide.