COLUMBUS — State Senators Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) and Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) announced the passage of the state's capital budget, a $2.1 billion investment in Ohio's schools, infrastructure, public services and local community projects.
The legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities. The budget was included as an amendment to Senate Bill 310.
"These community projects are vital to the 17th Senate District’s economy, infrastructure and workforce," Peterson said. "I am proud to support projects that will bolster economic growth and secure thousands of jobs in the coming years."
Local highlights
Over $171 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state. Below is a summary of key community project funding in Pickaway County. A full list of community projects can be found here.
• $500,000 for the Scioto River bridge and trail
• $125,000 for the Pickaway County Memorial Hall
• $100,000 for the Octagon House
• $100,000 for the Pickaway County Historical Society Museum
• $100,000 for Circleville Ted Lewis Park
• $100,000 for improvements to Circleville Historic City Hall
“I am proud to have worked with Senator Peterson and the rest of my colleagues in the legislature to send these funds out to some incredible projects throughout the State of Ohio, especially in Pickaway County,” Schaffer said.
Statewide highlights
Investing in our schools
$305 million will be invested in local school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance for primary and secondary facilities. This is in addition to the $300 million already approved this year by the General Assembly in Senate Bill 4.
$452 million will be invested in projects supporting Ohio’s 37 public colleges and universities.
Investing in our infrastructure
A substantial portion of capital spending goes to local roads, bridges, water-supply systems, storm sewers and wastewater systems, and $280 million will be directed to local infrastructure projects through the Public Works Commission. This is in addition to the $255 million for the Public Works Commission already approved by the General Assembly in Senate Bill 4.
$62.5 million to support the Clean Ohio program which funds preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.
$253 million for the maintenance and preservation of Ohio’s dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife.
$18 million to improve the security and efficiency of public agency websites and the MARCS first responder communications system.
Investing in our communities
In addition to the local community projects listed above:
$95.6 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for mental health and addiction treatment facilities in communities across the state.
$280.7 million for renovations of state and local prisons.
Both the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives approved the budget last week, and the bill has been sent to the Governor for his consideration.