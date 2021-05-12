COLUMBUS — Olivia Pflaumer, of Chillicothe, has been named a 2021 Distinguished Senior by the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership at The Ohio State University.
Pflaumer, along with 13 other seniors, was selected by the faculty and staff of the department for her excellence both in and out of the classroom.
“ACEL has outstanding students, and we are excited to recognize these 14 seniors for their exceptional efforts in and outside of the classrooms,” said Dr. Shannon Washburn, professor and chair of ACEL.
“We know they will succeed in their chosen career paths because of the dedication they have shown to their academics and community involvement.”
Pflaumer majors in agriscience education with minors in environmental science and production agriculture. As an agriscience education student, Pflaumer took classes in teaching methods, program planning, context-based learning, metal fabrication, animal sciences and more.
She also completed required number of field experience hours in high school classrooms through an early field experience program as a sophomore and 14 weeks of student teaching as a senior with the Global Impact STEM Academy agricultural education program in Springfield.
Outside of the classroom, Pflaumer was a member of the Agricultural Education Society, where she served as president in 2020 and the OSU Rock Climbing Club. She also completed two internships with Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio as a sustainable agriculture intern and coordinator for their beginner farmer program.
Pflaumer has been the recipient of ACEL’s Sue and Walt Bailey Annual Scholarship and the Agricultural Education Scholarship and has been named to the CFAES Dean’s List a number of times.
She will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture. Following graduation, Pflaumer hopes to obtain a teaching position. She is a graduate of Zane Trace High School and the daughter of John and Alyssa Pflaumer.
Agriscience education is one of three undergraduate majors within ACEL. This major prepares students to acquire a license to teach agricultural science in secondary high schools through extensive training in agriculture science, educational psychology, instructional methods and youth development.
For additional information on the agriscience education major or how you can make a financial contribution to student scholarships, visit acel.osu.edu.