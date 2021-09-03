CIRCLEVILLE — As the summer months wind down, so too is the HEAP Summer Crisis Program and Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) wants to help before it is too late.
The HEAP Summer Crisis Program provides energy utility assistance to residents of Pickaway County whose household income is at, or below, 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. This means that a family of four with an annual household income of $46,375 could qualify for assistance.
In addition to utility assistance, the Summer Crisis Program can provide window air conditioners and fans to residents 60 or older and those with documented medical conditions that have not received an air conditioner or fan in the past three years.
The PICCA office is open for face-to-face appointments and phone appointments. Residents can call to schedule an appointment with a member of our expert HEAP staff. Residents will need to bring the following information to their appointment:
• copies of identification (driver’s license, state ID) for all household members
• copies of social security cards or birth certificates for all household members
• copies of the most recent electric and gas bills
• documentation of the past 30 days of income for all household members
• documentation of the medical condition signed by a doctor or nurse practitioner
Please note that depending on your type of income, additional documentation may be required.
Don’t get left in the dark. PICCA is here to help. Call (740) 889-1040 to schedule your appointment.