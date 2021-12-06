CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County 4-H will hold a virtual open house event from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
The event will take place virtually with the link available on the Pickaway County Extension website and Pickaway County 4-H Facebook page. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation on Pickaway County 4-H by 4-H Youth Development Educator Joy Sharp.
Current 4-H members will then share their 4-H experiences. The evening will conclude with 4-H volunteers assisting families in finding a 4-H club in their area.
Ohio 4-H programs are designed to engage youth in healthy learning experiences through community clubs and 4-H projects, thus increasing self-esteem and problem-solving skills.
According to Sharp, “although 4-H is most often recognized for its livestock projects and participation in the county fair, 4-H offers nearly 200 different projects to assist youth in learning citizenship, leadership, responsibility and other life skills.”
For more than 100 years, the Ohio State University has been home to the largest out-of-school educational program in the United States with over seven million young people participating last year.
The 4-H program was first developed in 1902 by A.B. Graham, superintendent of Clark County Schools in Springfield, Ohio. Since those early days, 4-H has grown to include rural, suburban and urban youth with members “learning by doing” and developing themselves to their greatest potential.
The Pickaway County 4-H Program currently reaches more than 800 youth through 35 community clubs. Clubs have begun to meet for the 2022 4-H year.
For more information about the 4-H program, contact the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension office at 740-474-7534 or visit their website at www.pickway.osu.edu.