CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Clover Mixers last meeting was February 9, 2020. Eight members were present and Ally Cotton called the meeting to order.
Mark Wilson lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Maggie Wilson lead the 4-H Pledge. The Mixers are having a fundraiser through Chipotle and would be grateful if Tuesday, Feb. 11th between 4 and 8 p.m. people eat and tell the cashier you are supporting The Pickaway Clover Mixers. The Club will receive 33 percent of the proceeds.
Evelyn Sykes had a demonstration and taught all the members how to tell the difference between an acid and base.
Clara Wilson adjourned the meeting and Mark Wilson seconded the motion.