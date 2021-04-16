Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club
Over the past few meetings, the Scioto Sassafras 4-H club has been having meetings online and in-person, giving people the option to do what they feel is best.
For the in-person, the club is following all the rules and guidelines put out. During the meetings, the club has been getting their demonstrations done and talking about what’s coming up in 4-H.
Submitted by Jamie Lemaster.
Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves
Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6–8:30 p.m., the Pickaway County Fairgrounds provided free workout time in the Show Pavilion Horse Arena for all Junior Fair Equine Exhibitors who wanted to get familiar riding in the show arena before the fair.
It is hoped that additional workouts with posted times will be provided each month leading up to the fair. There was a bit and a bridle demonstration and advisors from different 4-H groups in Pickaway County were present. The next free equine workout event will be posted on the Pickaway County 4-H Facebook page.
Participants must sign a waiver and a parent must be present to sign a waiver if the participant is under the age of 18. Everyone must wear a helmet and current COVID-19 mask protocol must be followed. There is no use of any barns or stalling while on the fairground premises and all trailers, vehicles and horses/participants must use the entrance off Stoutsville Pike.
Participants may not enter through the front fairground entrance. Please watch the Pickaway County 4-H Page for upcoming events and additional free Junior Fair Equine Exhibitor practice times at the Pickaway County Fair Show Pavilion.
Written and submitted by Charles Herald and Donna Herald — Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves.