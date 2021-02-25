Squeaks & Squeals 4-H Club
To kick off our meeting, our flag bearer, Jonathan Noecker, led us in the American Pledge. Emma Noecker led us in the 4-H pledge. Roll call followed pledges and the devotional. Members were asked to answer roll call with what their favorite snow day activity was.
Next, the secretary’s report was read by Club Advisor Ella Foster in the absence of our club secretary, Chloe Foster. Noecker read us the treasurer’s report with any updates between that night and our Feb. 5 meeting. Chair of the t-shirt committee, Makayla R., revealed the results of the t-shirt design voting. Design No. 3 won!
After committee reports, we moved on to old business. Under old business, we reviewed the deadlines for junior achievement apps. and the virtual Ohio 4-H Conference. Finally, to close out our meeting, we were presented with an environmental demonstration by Logan Pence and a demonstration by Peyton Cooksey.
Our next meeting will be on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
Submitted respectfully by,
Makayla Robinson
News Reporter, Squeaks & Squeals 4-H Club
Fair Game 4-H Club
The Jan. 25 meeting was called to order by President Abby Park. The results of the mail-in voting for officers were announced as old business. Officers are as follows:
President: Abby Park; Vice President: Jack Burke; Secretary: Jaden Nye; Treasurer: Lilly Nye; News Reporter/Historian: Abby Suntheimer; Health Reporter: Flynn Nye; and Safety Reporter: Robert Hogue.
New business discussed was virtual officer training, Jr. Fair sponsorship, Junior Achievement application due dates and fair changes. The club signed the 2021 constitution and played 4-H trivia in honor of Pickaway County 4-H Week.
Submitted by Abby Suntheimer
Monroe Clever Clover 4-H Club
New year, new officers
Monroe Clever Clovers convened via the internet on Jan. 26. This was the first meeting with new members, Anam Havan and Avalon Havan. This meeting was also Election Day for officers. E
Emily O'Quin, age 16, was elected president, with Emma Dotson, age 15, as vice. Avalon Havan was elected secretary, with Anna Watkins, age 14, as treasurer.
Gabriel Watkins, age 11, was elected health and safety officer. Finally, Anam Havan was elected both news reporter and recreation officer. All officer positions were agreed upon by the entire club and officers where elected.
Monroe Clever Clovers scheduled their next meeting for Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
A new member's victory
Monroe Clever Clovers convened via the Internet on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Yet, another new member by the name of Taylyn Smith joined the meeting. The club discussed dues and fees, their projects, possibly a new club fair booth set up and even their exciting projects. But most exciting of all — officer training!
After the club adjourned, recreation was a virtual scavenger hunt. The new member, Smith, won the game.
Submitted by Anam Haven