CIRCLEVILLE — This year’s Bar Run will occur on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It will start at Shifty’s Tavern and make the grueling 500 meter walk/run to The Thirsty Parrot.
Both establishments are tp offer food and drinks to help all athletes fuel up and recover from their endeavors.
The Bar Run is a fundraiser. This year’s beneficiary is Uptown Circleville and the money raised will go toward a circle-sculpture and bench that is to be constructed by the students at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.
The circle-sculpture/bench will be placed downtown as a photo-opportunity and resting spot for visitors downtown. The plans for the structure look really nice and we are excited to be financing the project.
Participants can sign up at our website at https://www.pcbalaw.org/.