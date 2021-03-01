CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Buyers Club is a group of local businesses, civic organizations and individuals that come together to support youth by purchasing market animal projects at the Pickaway County Junior Fair sale.
During the month of March, the Pickaway County Farm Bureau will double donations, matching contributions up to $5,000.
“The Pickaway County Farm Bureau Board has decided to match donations, dollar for dollar, in the month of March to double the club’s impact,” said Bennett Musselman, president of the Pickaway County Farm Bureau, “The match will boost livestock project sales prices and benefit additional youth at the 2021 junior fair sale.”
2019 was the club’s inaugural year. Over $8,000 was spent to support youth exhibitors at the Pickaway County Junior Fair sale. In 2020, the Buyers Club bid a total of $27,500 dollars, purchasing 56 livestock projects and 45 add-ons.
Many local families are facing difficult economic times during the time of COVID. Additionally, the cost to raise a livestock project has risen significantly with increases in the price of feed, supplies and fuel. Increased prices and depressed livestock prices leave local families struggling to provide children with the valuable experience of raising and caring for a livestock project.
“Livestock projects enable learning outside our classrooms and video screens, and those lessons are priceless. The Buyers Club is just one way our farm bureau has been championing Pickaway County youths during such trying times,” said Annie Lohstroh, Chair Pickaway County Buyers Club Committee.
You can help. For every dollar donated in March, the Pickaway County Buyers Club gets $2. Give online at pickawaycountybuyersclub.com or call 740-474-6284 to donate by phone. Mail your check to the Pickaway County Farm Bureau at 24633 US Highway 23 South, Circleville, Ohio 43113.