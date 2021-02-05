CIRCLEVILLE — During the Civil war, eight men of color from Pickaway County served in the U.S. Navy.
Most of them struggled to receive their full pensions having long fights to show their various injuries related to their service. Many of them lived long after their service.
Facing tough conditions, many of them worked near the extremely hot boilers or other labor intensive roles aboard the ships.
James N. Bell
Bell, listed as James William Bell in records, was born in 1835 and enlisted in the navy on Aug. 30, 1964 in Cincinnati. He was assigned to the USS Great Western and the USS Ozark. He worked as a fireman onboard, put in charge of maintaining the steam boilers. He was discharged from the navy on June 14, 1865. Bell died in 1910.
Ellis Mitchell
Born in Circleville in 1839, Mitchell was a local farmer before enlisting in the Navy in 1863. Like Bell, Mitchell was a fireman and served aboard the USS Petrel. Mitchell would become ill while serving and would leave the ship in June of that year, after serving nearly six months.
After one year, he would receive an honorable discharge in 1964. Mitchell died on Sept. 19, 1892 from complications of smallpox. He is buried in Forest Cemetery.
William H. Meritt
Meritt was born in Circleville and enlisted on June 8, 1863. He served as a Landsman aboard the USS Michigan, USS Clara Dolsen and USS Ouachita and USS Mound City. He was discharged after one year of service in 1864.
He would then re-enlist about two months after being discharged and achieved the rank of ordinary seaman. He served on the USS Grampus, for only one day, the USS Great Western and then he served as a cook on the USS Siren until his death. His cause of death was listed as enteritis, which is caused by eating or drinking contaminated food. He died on Oct. 4, 1864.
William Gardner
Gardner was born in 1847 in Circleville and enlisted at 16. Gardner served as a fireman and enlisted for a two-year term. He was assigned to the USS Covington.
Gardner was credited for saving the ship when it was snagged in shallow waters along the Red River, which creates the southern border for present day Oklahoma and into Arkansas and Louisiana.
Gardner was aboard the ship on May 18, 1864 when it was attacked in another incident while traveling down the Red River on an escort mission when Confederate forces bombarded them.
The Covington, after receiving heavy damage and spending all its ammunition, was set on fire by the crew who then abandoned ship to the opposite bank from confederate forces. However, after the men mustered, Gardner was not one of the survivors and it was presumed he died in the battle.
William Talbott
Talbot was born in either 1844 or 1846 in Circleville. He worked as a weaver prior to enlisting in the Navy on July 28, 1863 for a one-year term.
He served on the USS Chillicothe and USS Great Western. He saw action in combat prior being discharged on Sept. 17, 1864.
He would later enlist in the Missouri 18th United States Colored Infantry following the Draft Act of 1863. He entered as a surrogate for a wealthy white man, Abraham R. Eaton. Talbott received $300 to enlist in Eaton’s place. The unit participated in the battle of Nashville and the Skirmish at Elrod’s Tan Yard.
Talbott survived the war but no records of his whereabouts following his enlistment have been found.
William P.C. Jackson Sr.
Jackson was not born in Pickaway County but did live and marry his wife Narissa Green in Circleville.
Jackson was a landsman and served aboard the USS Clara Dolsen, USS William Henry Brown and the USS Chillicothe. He served from July 1863 to September 1864 and then re-enlisted in January 1865 for a two-year enlistment.
Jackson had to fight for his pension, as he was confused with another man from Chicago, and lived for many years after the war, dying on Nov. 15, 1913.
William P.C. Jackson Jr.
Jackson Jr. was born in 1850 in Circleville and also had record issues like his father. Records show they served on similar ships at similar times. Jackson served as a second-class boy on the USS Clara Dolsen from July 1863 to Sept. 3, 1863 and then served on the USS Chillicothe until he was discharged in September 1864 at 14 years old.
Jackson died in April of 1861 and was buried in Forest Cemetery.
Daniel Pittman
Pittman was born a slave in Virginia and doesn’t have a listed birth date.
He served on the USS Brandywine and USS Commodore. He was in the Navy from June 1862 to July 1864.
Following the war, Pittman relocated to Central Ohio and eventually moved to Circleville. He married and made Circleville his permeant residence, living on East Ohio Street until he was admitted to the Military Hospital in Dayton.
He died on Aug. 23, 1920.
** *** **
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright from her article titled “Circleville’s African American Civil War Sailors”