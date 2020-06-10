ADA — Cheyanne Eldridge, of Lockbourne, completed her courses and graduated from Ohio Northern University in May 2020.
Eldridge graduated with a degree in graphic design.
In Goshen, Indiana, Ashville's Laura Lynn Rathburn graduated in the spring with a Master's Degree in environmental education.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2020 were honored during the college's 122nd commencement ceremony, held virtually, on April 26.
Rathburn was one of 10 graduates who received their Master of Arts in environmental education in the college's graduating class.
In Tiffin, Circleville's Brianne Tufts graduated in Heidelberg's Class of 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Tufts graduated Cum Laude on May 17 during a virtual commencement with messages from President Robert H. Huntington, outgoing Provost Beth Schwartz and Ashley Helmstetter, executive director of Alumni Engagement and Major Gifts.
Out of South Carolina, Canal Winchester's own Nicholas C. Vandervoort graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Vandervoort was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.