CICLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is breathing new life into the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
CERT is a nationally recognized program developed through FEMA. CERT members will be trained by qualified instructors to support local emergencies by partnering with our EMA staff and some county fire departments.
CERT members will be taught skills in light search and rescue, first aid and CPR, emergency communications, and other critical skills. In addition, the EMA will be coordinating with several local school districts to develop a Teen CERT Program.
Once implemented, high school students will be able to receive similar training and learn many of the skills needed to help in a disaster. The training is free for CERT volunteers.
EMA Director Darrin Flick said, “This is an opportunity for our community to increase our level of preparedness to help our neighbors in the event of a disaster like the tornados that have impacted our community over the past few years.
"After a disaster, help will be coming, but Pickaway County needs to be able to help ourselves until outside resources arrive. CERT volunteers will play a critical role in bridging the gap.”
An information session for interested volunteers will be held at the Harrison Township Fire Department in Ashville on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. Please email EMA@pickawaycountyohio.gov or call the EMA office at 740-477-1165 to register.