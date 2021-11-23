CIRCLEVILLE — For the third year in a row, under the leadership of Kristin O’Dell, the Pickaway County Educational Service Center has received a clean bill of health from the office of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber for the fiscal year that ended in 2020.
To receive the distinction, the ESC met the following benchmarks: the audit showed no findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, uniform guidance findings or any questioned costs.
“This award is a reflection of my team’s hard work and attention to details,” O’Dell said about assistants Sarah Hebb and Ellen Mangione. O’Dell said the treasurer’s office also gets invaluable support from Lydia Rittinger and Cindy Wood in the district office.
Ty Ankrom, ESC Superintendent, said the award recognizes the hard work the treasurer’s office does in overseeing the ESC’s finances and financial reporting.
The ESC provides high-quality services to Pickaway County schools: Circleville City School District; Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Westfall local school districts; New Hope Christian Academy; and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Pickaway County Family and Children First Council and Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.