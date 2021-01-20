CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Educational Service Center received a clean bill of health from the office of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber for the fiscal year that ended in 2019.
To receive the distinction, the ESC met the following benchmarks: the audit showed no findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, uniform guidance findings or any questioned costs.
Ty Ankrom, ESC superintendent, said the award is a worthy recognition of the hard work the treasurer’s office does in overseeing the ESC’s finances and financial reporting. This is the second year in a row that Treasurer Kristin O’Dell and assistants Sarah Hebb and Ellen Mangione have been recognized for their financial excellence.
The ESC provides high-quality services to Pickaway County schools: Circleville City School District; Logan Elm; Teays Valley and Westfall Local School Districts; and Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center.