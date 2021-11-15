CIRCLEVILLE — For the sixth consecutive year, the Pickaway County Educational Service Center has been designated a high-performing educational service center by the Ohio Department of Education.
The designation is awarded to educational service centers to recognize the savings they provide to the districts they serve.
The Pickaway County ESC was one of 51 ESCs in the state lauded for reporting significant savings to client school districts. This represents value that the ESC provides to its school districts.
“We are happy to save the districts [some] money, but our focus is always on the services we provide,” said Ty Ankrom, Pickaway County ESC Superintendent.
The Pickaway County ESC provides services to Circleville City Schools, Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Westfall Local School Districts, the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.