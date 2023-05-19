Pickaway County Fair is between June 17 and June 25 with the schedule of events as follows:
(Gates Open Daily at 8AM)
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
No animals moved in prior to 8am
NO TRAILERS are permitted to be parked in the parking lot. Violators will be towed.
8am-11am Sheep, Goats and Cattle Move-In (No Hogs)
8am-11am Poultry Move-In (Inside Drive or Carry In) Weigh-In and
Pullorum papers Upon Arrival (4:30pm meeting)
12pm-4pm Rabbits Move-In & Weigh-in as they arrive (4:30 meeting/Heritage Hall)
12pm-4pm Horse and Llama/Alpacas Move-In (Lower Drive) (5pm meeting)
1pm Harness Racing (Grandstand)
2pm Cattle Weigh-In (Cattle Barn) (1:30 meeting)
3pm Sheep and Goats Weigh-In (Hog Barn) (2:30 meeting)
4pm-5pm Breeding Gilts will arrive.
6pm Breeding Gilt Show followed by Showmanship (Heritage Hall/North)
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
8am-11am Market Hog Move-In.
12pm Hog Weigh-In (Hog Barn) (11:30 meeting)
1pm Harness Racing (Grandstand)
4:30pm Visiting Fair Royalty Event (Heritage Hall/South)
6:30pm Opening Ceremony followed by King and Queen Contest,
and Cake/Pie Auction (Amphitheater)
MONDAY, JUNE 19
8:30am Market Hog Showmanship (Heritage Hall/North)
8:30am Breeding Rabbit Show & all Rabbit Showmanship (Heritage Hall/South)
9am Jr Fair Horse Show (Show Pavilion)
10am 4-H Cloverbud Activities (Activity Tent outside Heritage Hall)
2pm Goat Show (Heritage Hall/North)
2pm Production Poultry & all Poultry Showmanship (Heritage Hall/South)
5pm Rides Open
7pm Jr. Fair Night/Outhouse Races (Grandstand)
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
8:30am Market Hog Show (Heritage Hall/North)
9am Jr Fair Horse Show (Show Pavilion)
10am 4-H Cloverbud Activities (Activity Tent outside Heritage Hall)
12pm Sign Up for National Kiddie Tractor Pull (Amphitheater)
1pm National Kiddie Tractor Pullers (Amphitheater)
1pm Midway Opens unlimited rides all day $
4pm Sheep Show (Heritage Hall/North)
5pm Motocross drivers meeting (Infield)
6:30pm Motocross Practice (Grandstand)
7:30pm Motocross-Fast Traxx (Grandstand
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Veteran’s Day
Veteran’s Admission is Free with a Veteran ID
6:30am-8am Take Home Hogs Released
8:30am Market Poultry Show (Heritage Hall/North)
8:30am Llama & Alpaca Show (Pavilion)
9am-2pm 4-H Special Interest Judging (Heritage Hall/south)
10am 4-H Cloverbud Activities (Activity Tent outside Heritage Hall)
1pm 4-H Rocket Launch (Infield)
1pm Midway Opens unlimited rides all day $
3pm Autocross Sign Up (lnfield)
4pm 4-H Awards (Heritage Hall/south)
4pm Dairy and Beef Show (Pavilion)
5pm Autocross drivers meeting (Infield)
7pm Autocross (Grandstand)
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Senior Day
Senior’s free admission for 60 and over
8:30am Market Rabbit Show (Heritage Hall/North)
9am Jr Fair Horse Show (Show Pavilion)
9am-2pm 4-H Food, Clothing & Creative Arts Judging (Heritage Hall/South)
10am 4-H Cloverbud Activities (Activity Tent outside Heritage Hall)
12pm Sign Up for National Kiddie Tractor Pull (Amphitheater)
1pm Midway Opens unlimited rides all day $
1pm National Kiddie Tractor Pullers (Amphitheater)
3pm 4-H Awards (Heritage Hall/south)
4pm Livestock Judging Contest (results 6pm) (Heritage Hall/North)
6pm 4-H Style Review (Amphitheater)
7pm OSTPA Tractor Pulls (Grandstand)
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
6am-9am Release of Market Animals Designated as “take-homes” (paperwork required) and Breeding Animals ONLY (except swine, horses,and alpacas)
9am Jr Fair Showman of Showmen Contest (Heritage Hall/North)
9am-11am Pickaway’s Perfect People Ag-Stravaganza
10am 4-H Cloverbud Activities (Activity Tent outside Heritage Hall)
12pm Antique Tractor Pull (Grandstand)
1pm Horse Fun Show (Show Pavilion)
1pm Pee Wee Hog Showmanship followed by the Fun Show and Old Timers Show
(Heritage Hall/North)
1pm Midway Opens unlimited rides all day $
2pm Dog Show (Heritage Hall/South)
7pm COTPC Truck Pulls (Grandstand)
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
9-11am Pancakes with Chris Cakes Sponsored by PCCF Ag Fund (Heritage Hall/South)
9am PAS Horse Show (Show Pavilion)
9am Register for Livestock Sale (Heritage Hall/South)
10am Jr. Fair Livestock Sale (ORDER: Beef, Goats, Sheep, Rabbits, Poultry, Hogs)
(Heritage Hall/North)
1pm Midway Opens unlimited rides all day $
7pm Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
Sunday, June 25
6-10am Release of Horses, Llamas & Alpacas
9am-4pm Jr. Fair Booth release and tear down