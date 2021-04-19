CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Farm Bureau volunteers and staff worked tirelessly throughout another challenging membership campaign in 2021 and helped the organization increase its “active” membership, which now exceeds the 68,000 member mark.
Pickaway County Farm Bureau earned the prestigious milestone award for achieving active farmer and ag professional member gain. Active members are farmers or other Ohioans whose jobs or livelihoods are directly impacted by the agricultural industry. As active members, they are eligible to vote on farm bureau policies and hold elective office in the organization.
“Pickaway County Farm Bureau members are advocates for agriculture and advocates for our community,” said Organization Director Ivory Harlow. In 2020, the Pickaway County Farm Bureau Buyers Club worked with farmers and the community to raise $27,500 and purchase youth livestock projects at the junior fair sale.
The county farm bureau partnered with Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District to develop virtualagdays.com curriculum to boost ag literacy and showcase local agriculture.
The Pickaway County Farm Bureau donated over 10,000 pounds of locally raised pork and beef to area food banks to feed friends and neighbors during the COVID pandemic. “We welcome new members into our Ohio Farm Bureau family to have an even greater impact in 2021 and beyond!” Harlow shared.
“It seems with every year comes more challenges for Ohio agriculture and every one of those challenges confirms the importance of being a farm bureau member,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau.
“From strengthening the food supply chain to connecting rural Ohio with reliable broadband to protecting landowner’s rights, our members know that joining this organization gives them a strong voice to speak up for issues important to them. The gain in membership numbers shows our members’ continued trust in Ohio Farm Bureau, and that motivates us to take on all of the challenges that lie ahead.”
The membership campaign for 2022 is already underway. To find out more about becoming a member of Ohio Farm Bureau or to volunteer to help the grassroots organization continue to grow, visit ofbf.org/membership.
Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.