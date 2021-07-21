CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Garden Club met on July 31 for a carry-in lunch at the home of Steve Schoedinger, near New Holland.
Members enjoyed a tour of his yard to view daylilies and grasses, as well as lovely landscaping.
Sue Twining, president, welcomed members and guests, Pat Strous and Lisa Wiseman. Carol Ann Bowling, Kathleen Hall, Dotty Haney and Debra Turner will attend the Garden Club of Ohio State Convention in Twinsburg on July 20-22. Members discussed requirements of entering flower shows.
The meeting on June 1 was a trip to Gantz Farm in Grove City. Gloria Hartung, a well-informed guide, took members through the gardens dedicated to the many uses of herbs. Lunch followed at Olive Garden. Guests were Strous and Doni Schoedinger.
The next meeting will be a tour of the roof garden at Howlett Hall at Chadwick Arboretum on Aug. 3. Members should meet at the Carnival parking lot at 10 a.m. to car pool. New members are welcome.