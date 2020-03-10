CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Garden Club met at the library on March 3.
Edna Wilson, Master Gardener from Hocking County, spoke about hummingbirds. Hummingbird scouts will return to the area by mid-April.
It is a good idea to have a small feeder ready for them. Males return first from their southern migration and the females follow a couple of weeks later.
Hummingbird feeders can have red tops or bases to attract the hummingbirds. They should have any moats, bee guards and perches. They should be hung apart from each other near tubular flowers. Fill the feeders with sugar nectar one to two times a week.
President Sue Twinning welcomed members and introduced guests, Joyce Butts and Kathleen Hall. Dotty Haney presented the treasurer’s report and the program for the coming year.
Members voted to accept the budget for the coming year. Ann Keckley and Twinning served refreshments from a table decorated for St. Patrick’s Day.
The next meeting of the Pickaway County Garden Club will be April 7. Debra Turner, Master Gardener from Lancaster, will speak on how to care for and preserve peonies. New members are welcome.
