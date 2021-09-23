CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Garden Club met at the Pickaway County District Library on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Master Gardener George Wadley spoke about roses. He brought many roses to demonstrate his talk and gave each member a rose to take home.
There are several types of roses, such as hybrid tea, grandiflora, floribunda, shrubs, climbers and carefree roses, such as knockout. Blooms can be single, double or full. They can have five to 50 petals and some are fragrant.
Roses need a minimum of six hours a day of sunlight and fertile well-drained soil. They need one inch of water each week. Pruning should be done in late March or early April when the forsythia blooms. Old blossoms should be cut after they have faded. They should be fertilized in the spring and may be mulched after the ground warms up.
President Sue Twining welcomed members. Seven members attended the Columbus District Meeting on Sept. 9 at the Fairfield Inn in Westerville. Speakers were Jeff Johnson from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Edward Kapraly of the Riverside Native Trees and Nursery.
The Oct. 5 meeting of the Pickaway County Garden Club will be at the Ive Court at 214 Court Street. Members should meet there at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Courtney Hart, who will speak on air plants.