CIRCLEVILLE — When the Pickaway County Garden Club met Tuesday at the Library, President Sue Twining welcomed members and Debra Turner, Master Gardener and 2nd Vice President of the Garden Club of Ohio, presented the program.
Turner lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has a summer home in Nova Scotia. Homes in Albuquerque had grass, stones, or pecan shells in their yards due to the rainfall of 8-9 inches per year. Turner joined a Master Gardener Program in Sandoval County which is home to 12 of New Mexico’s 19 pueblos.
The program won International Awards for Xeriscape Gardens (rocks) and gardens which produced food for local food banks and shelters. Turner was able to get volunteer hours and take classes on design and flower show judging. Master Gardeners were integrated into the horticultural community.
Nova Scotia contains a coastal rain forest in contrast to Albuquerque. Turner lives there during the growing season. It is a cool environment. Almost all of the Master Gardener projects were done as Independent Study projects and in conjunction with the garden clubs.
However the garden clubs did not welcome new members. There are two garden clubs both with memberships of 50. The garden club members have small spaces with many plants in contrast to large spaces in New Mexico. They have fenced in gardens to shut out the deer.
Dotty Haney gave the treasurer’s report and presented the budget for 2023. It was adopted. A donation was made to the Garden Club of Ohio Scholarship from the club and remembering three members Jo Ann Bower, Ann Keckley, and Past President Bonnie Koch.
It was voted to change the meeting date to the second Tuesday of the month. The Columbus District Spring Meeting will be held on May 18 at the Fairfield Inn in Columbus.
Radio personality, Ron Wilson will present “In the Garden with Ron Wilson.” Registration for the meeting is due by the April meeting. The April 11 program will be a wildflower walk at the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park followed by a dinner meeting at the Watt Street Tavern. The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m.
Pickaway Garden Club correspondent Carol Bowling submitted this nicely written story to the Circleville Herald.
