CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Garden Club met at the Pickaway County District Library on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. President Sue Twining called the meeting to order.
Debra Turner, of Lancaster, a member of the club, has been elected to the office of second vice president of the Garden Club of Ohio. This office will lead to her being the president of the Garden Club of Ohio. Dotty Haney shared the information and presented her a life membership in the Garden Club of Ohio.
Carol Bowling announced that Haney had been awarded the State Perennial Bloom Award. This award honors long-term members who have served in many capacities. Haney has served as the GCO District Director, assistant treasurer in GCO and on the budget and finance committee. She has been a 50-year member of the Pickaway Garden Club, where she held numerous offices, a 21-year member of Shawnee Arrangers, where she served as workshop leader for 13 years and a 10-year member of Creative Arrangers in Columbus, where she served as treasurer.
She was further honored by being recognized for the Garden Club of Ohio State Award by the Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs.
The Garden Club of Ohio Columbus District spring meeting will be held on May 20 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Westerville. The morning program will be presented by a 12-year-old boy who started "Te'Lario's Amazing Mushroom Farm."
The afternoon program will be Designs by Debra Turner. Her theme is "Design lesson and inspiration from The Boss, Bruce Springsteen."
Members should register with Haney by April 30.
Members planned the programs for the remainder of 2021. Twining served refreshments.