CIRCLEVILLE — This year’s participants in the Pickaway County Junior Fair King and Queen Contest have been announced.
The contest will take place this Sunday, June 20, immediately following the opening ceremony of the Pickaway County Fair, which begins at 6:30 pm.
• Avalon Havan is the 18-year-old daughter of Alicia Hall and Nick Evans. Havan is a seven-year member of 4-H and is currently a member of the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H Club.
In 4-H, she has held the offices of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, community service officer, historian and environmental officer. Havan is a member and officer on the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council member, a former member of the state 4-H Health Heroes team and a youth member to the Pickaway 4-H committee.
She is a three-year member of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, where she has served on the Cloverbud Committee. Havan loves public speaking. She is a pediatric cancer survivor and has spoken to both local groups and national charities since she was 10 years old. Havan will be a senior this fall at TRECA Digital Academy.
• Ellie Kidd is a nine-year member of 4-H and the Country Clovers 4-H Club. Kidd has served as the health and safety officer, recreation officer and historian.
She has received both academic and sports awards and enjoys golf, ballet, painting, gardening and mentoring younger 4-H members.
Kidd’s career goals include serving in the United States military or pursuing a career in agriculture. Kidd is the 17-year-old daughter of Valarie and Jody Kidd of Circleville. She will be a senior at Logan Elm High School this fall.
• Evie Layton is the 16-year-old daughter of Chad Layton and Leslie Sheets, of Ashville. She is a one-year member of Teays Valley FFA, and a six-year member of the Walnut Porkers 4-H Club, where she has served as president, health and safety officer, historian and recreation officer.
Layton has served two years on the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, where she has served on the Royalty Event Committee. Layton enjoys track, cross country, hunting, fishing, public speaking and serving as a camp counselor. She will be a junior at Teays Valley High School this fall.
• Alex Pontius is the 17-year-old daughter of Amy Troxel and Barry Pontius, of Williamsport. She is an eight-year of 4-H where she has served as the news reporter, treasurer, health officer and vice president in the Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves 4-H Club.
Pontius is a member of the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board and currently serves on the Cloverbud Committee. Pontius is on the National Honor Society, varsity swim team and is the Westfall Marching Band Field Commander.
She enjoys showing horses, playing and writing music and creating art. Pontius attends Westfall High School where she will be a senior this fall.
• Sierra Riddle is a two-year member of 4-H currently serving as the president of the Cloverleaf Saddle & Spurs 4-H Club. She is a three-year member of Logan Elm FFA and has served on student council.
Riddle is an active volunteer for local service organizations. She enjoys singing, riding horses and barrel racing. Riddle will be a senior this fall and would like to continue her education to become a registered nurse.
Riddle is the 17-year-old daughter of Harold Riddle and Nicole Mazingo.
• Austin Eitel is the 17-year-old son of Brandon and Shauna Eitel, of Mt. Sterling. Eitel is a two-year member of Westfall FFA and a one-year member of the Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H Club.
Eitel is serving his second year on the Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, where he is a member of the Fundraising Committee. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, working on trucks and engines and hanging out with family and friends.
Eitel will be a senior at Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center with plans to become a diesel mechanic.
• Mason McFarland is the 17-year-old son of Betsy and Von Cremeans and Louis and Rose McFarland, of Ashville. He will be a senior at Teays Valley High School.
McFarland has been a member of 4-H for 10 years where he has served as the president, vice president and environmental officer of the Squeaks & Squeals 4-H Club.
McFarland is a three-year member of the Teays Valley FFA where he has served as the vice president, student advisor and farm operations liaison. McFarland’s interests include farming, repairing anything mechanical and equipment operation.
His plans for the future include pursuing a skilled trade to eventually own his own business while farming part time.