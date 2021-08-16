Park news
Have you been looking for a new canoe/kayaking location in Pickaway County? Well, look no further than the Park District's newest project — an access into Big Darby Creek at Scioto Darby Road.
This access is nearly complete and is expected to be opened to the public by the end of the month. The site allows parking for approximately 10 cars. This access provides an easy entrance into the creek for fisherman and paddlers with only a short walk from the parking lot to the bank.
The Park District received funding for this project from ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft Paddling Enhancement Grant Program and are eager to develop more access to this creek, as well as our other waterways in the future.
Visit the website for updates on when the access is open to the public and for more paddling information.
The District is also excited to share the receiving of a grant from Clean Ohio Trails Fund for $303,402 to put a bridge over the Ohio- Erie Canal at the conjunction of Canal Park and the Pickaway Trail on Canal Road. This connection is vital to the Pickaway Trail as it is a goal to make a continuous stretch of trail from Circleville to New Holland.
The Park District is expecting to begin construction next year. To keep updated, visit online.
Events in the park
Upcoming park events
• Canal History
Aug. 21: 10 a.m. at Canal Park
• Fabulous 50 Walk
Sept. 1: 9 a.m. at A.W. Marion
• Astronomy
Sept. 11: 7:30 p.m. at Canal Park
• Hiking 101
Sept. 25: 11 a.m. at Canal Park
• Canal Heritage Event
Oct. 2: 12 a.m. at Canal Park
Nature facts
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are not native to Ohio. Coyotes were introduced into Ohio in 1919; today, they can be found in all 88 of Ohio's counties. Love or hate them, the coyote has an unique ability to survive and even thrive in bad situations.
People usually associate the coyote with the open, deserted lands of the west but, as its presence in Ohio shows, this versatile animal can make a home most anywhere. The coyote can stand about one-half to two-feet tall and is between 41 to 53 inches in length as well, its weight can vary from 20 to 50 pounds.
Coyotes have a wide range of options when it comes to their diet. If left unchecked, they have been know to eat livestock, such as chickens and sheep.
The name "coyote" comes from the an Aztec root, cóyotl, or "trickster". When Spanish settlers began coming to North America, the name followed, so when Anglo Americans showed up they encounter the Spanish settlers that called the animal "coyotes."
Though there are many issues and concerns with coyotes, there are also positives to them. For example, when they are not over populated, they serve as regulators in an ecosystem. They help maintain a balance for the entire habitat and the other creatures that live there.
Important dates
• August Board Meeting
Tuesday, Aug. 24
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ankrom Building
• September Board Meeting
Tuesday, Sept. 28
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ankrom Building
• October Board Meeting
Tuesday, Oct. 26
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Ankrom Building
Featured Park: Metzger Park
This month's featured park is Metzger Preserve. This park is the Park District's newest park. Metzger Preserve has 52 acres of native prairie and woods adjacent to Deercreek.
Part of what makes this park so distinct is that it is home to unique geological features. These geological features are called concretions. Concretions are made of organic matter, carbonate rock and Ohio shale. Often, you will hear these features referred to as Indian rocks.
All of the trails at Metzger Preserve are pet friendly and you will find that the site offers many locations for bird watching and fishing. The Park District also just recently completed a pollinator planting along the new trails cut through the prairie. It is a hope that in the years to come, this site will become a haven for birds and insects alike.
For paddlers, this site also offers easy access to the creek. Next door to this park, you will find Ballard Park, owned by the Village of Williamsport, that offers picnic/shelter areas, as well as a playground.
So if you are looking for something new, visit Metzger Preserve in Williamsport.
Written and submitted for publication by Arista Hartzler.