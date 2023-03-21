Pickaway County Retired Teachers' Association News
Pickaway County Retired Teachers' Association President Linda Knicely was the guest speaker for the association's meeting in March. Knicely, a retired guidance counselor from Canal Winchester School District, shared many of her interesting experiences with working with many international endeavors. Pictured are (l-r) Carolyn Seitz, president and Knicely.
 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — When the Pickaway County Retired Teachers' Association recently met for their March meeting at the Pickaway County District Library, the association's President Carolyn Seitz greeted members and guests and a delicious lunch was catered by Elegant Eats.


