Pickaway County Retired Teachers' Association News

CIRCLEVILLE — When the Pickaway County Retired Teachers' Association recently met for their March meeting at the Pickaway County District Library, the association's President Carolyn Seitz greeted members and guests and a delicious lunch was catered by Elegant Eats.
Speaker for the meeting was Linda Knicely, a retired guidance counselor from Canal Winchester School District and daughter of member, Richard Fisher. She shared many of her interesting experiences with working with many international endeavors.
Knicely spoke about escorting a number of international students to places here in the United States and through out the world and showed pictures of several of these adventures
The Pickaway County Teachers' Association membership is open to any RetiredTeacher, librarian, or superintendent
The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Pickaway County Library.
Pickaway County Retired Teachers' Association correspondent Pat Beathard wrote this story for the Circleville Herald.
