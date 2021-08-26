Week of Aug. 29
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pickaway County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 316 continuing impacts
State Route 316 at London Road on the west end of Darbyville has been closed since Monday, Aug. 2 and is to be closed until Monday, Aug. 30 for culvert replacement.
Detour: state Route 316 to state Route 56 to state Route 104 to state Route 316 or reverse.
U.S. Route 22 continuing impacts
City of Circleville resurfacing — U.S. 22 within the City of Circleville has daily lane restrictions (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) from Monday, May 17 through September 2021 for resurfacing.
U.S. Route 62 continuing impacts
U.S. Route 62 Bridge Replacement — The U.S. 62 bridge over Deer Creek has been closed since Monday, March 15 and will be closed through September 2021 for bridge replacement.
Detour: U.S. 62 to I-71 to state Route 56 to U.S. 62 or reverse.