Week of Sept. 5
DELAWARE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pickaway County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 22 continuing impacts
City of Circleville resurfacing — U.S. 22 within the city of Circleville has daily lane restrictions (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) from Monday, May 17 through Sept. 2021 for resurfacing.
U.S. Route 62 continuing impacts
U.S. Route 62 bridge replacement — The U.S. 62 bridge over Deer Creek has been closed from Monday, March 15 and will remain closed through September 2021 for bridge replacement.
Detour: U.S. 62 to I-71 to state Route 56 to U.S. 62 or reverse.