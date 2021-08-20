The week of Aug. 22-28
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pickaway County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
Visit OHGO.com for traffic updates or follow the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 6 on Facebook or Twitter for current Pickaway County construction information.
State Route 316: Continuing impacts
State Route 316 at London Road on the west end of Darbyville has been closed from Monday, Aug. 2 and is to remain closed through Monday, Aug. 30 for culvert replacement. Detour: state Route 316 to state Route 56 to state Route 104 to state Route 316 or reverse.
U.S. Route 22: Continuing impacts
City of Circleville resurfacing — U.S. 22 within the City of Circleville has daily lane restrictions (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) through September 2021 for resurfacing.
U.S. Route 62: Continuing impacts
U.S. Route 62 bridge replacement — The U.S. 62 bridge over Deer Creek has been closed since Monday, March 15 and is to remain closed through September 2021 for bridge replacement.
Detour: U.S. 62 to I-71 to state Route 56 to U.S. 62 or reverse.
To help ensure the safety of the construction workers, as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Remember, move over or slow down.