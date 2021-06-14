CIRCLEVILLE — See what's happening this week in the local communities. For more information about events and attractions, call Pickaway County Visitors Bureau at 740-474-3636.
Here are some of the featured events for this week in Pickaway:
• Save the date for June 18-19 for the Be Local Buy Local Crawl. This event encourages shopping and dining in downtown Circleville. Purchase a passport and receive special deals for the duration of the event. Purchase passports at The Welcome Center, Scioto Valley Coffee and Tootles. Proceeds support the Armed Forces Relief Project.
• ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle presents the work of local artist Jesse Patterson. Stop in and see "As I See It: Oil Paintings by Jesse Patterson" weekends throughout the month of June — 135 West Main Street in Circleville.
• Did you know that Station House 81 was recently featured on an international podcast? “We Travel There” recently made a trip to Pickaway County and tried the chicken wings, which are smoked then fried. Check out Station House 81 in Commercial Point and try them for yourself.
• Do you enjoy basketball and your community? The Uptown Classic 3-on-3 Tournament is accepting registration for teams! Visit uptowncircleville.com for more information or stop in at The Welcome Center.
• This Saturday, June 12, visit Ashville for their community yard sales. Check locally for locations and times.