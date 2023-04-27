Pickaway County Women's Republican Club News

CIRCLEVILLE — Jingle and Mingle was the main focus of the Pickaway County Women’s Republican Club at Monday night’s meeting.
Fourteen members met at the Republican Headquarters on South Court St. to discuss various topics, but plans for the yearly fundraising event in December was tops on the list.
The women discussed venues, ways to raise money and charities to benefit from the philanthropic event. Although several charities were mentioned, only one was approved, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The others were tabled until further information was forthcoming.
Bylaws were discussed at the meeting, as well. Several corrections had to be made to comply with national requirements. Those changes were unanimously approved. The original document had been read and approved at a previous meeting.
Sharon Neil brought up the subject of parades. The women discussed taking part in area parades but nothing definite was decided. They agreed to discuss it at a future meeting.
President Brenna Gibson reminded members to urge people to vote at the upcoming Republican Primary on Tuesday, May 2.
National Day of Prayer was another topic that was brought up. Several members will be meeting at noon, May 4, on the courthouse steps to join other members of the community to pray for our nation and leaders.
Other business included volunteer hours for the Republican booth at the Pickaway County Fair, June 19-24, community service projects and the Ohio Federation of Republican Women’s conference, “Agriculture, Government and Me” that will be hosted by the club at Deer Creek Conference Center on September 15-16. Those items will also be examined further at upcoming meetings.
Refreshments were served by Carol Morrison.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 22, at the Republican Headquarters, 108 S. Court Street, Circleville. Anyone who is interested in attending is invited to come. Light refreshments will be served by Janis Stangle.
Kandy Boyce is a member of the Pickaway County Women’s Republican Club.
