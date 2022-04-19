The Pickaway County Garden Club met at Engle's Landscaping near Ashville on Arpil 12 at 6 p.m. Anna Engle led a tour through the greenhouses and explained their growing processes for different plants. A wide variety of plants were available to observe.
The meeting continued at the Pickaway Manor Clubhouse. Sue Twining, president, conducted the meeting. Dotty Haney gave the treasurer's report. The Garden Club of Ohio 2022 Convention will be held April 26 through 28 at Nationwide Hotel and Convention Center in Lewis Center Ohio.
The May meeting will be held at Groovy Plants Ranch in Marengo on May 3. Members will also visit Natives in Harmony in Marengo. The Spring District meeting will be held on May 25 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Westerville. Members must register by May 10 with Dotty Haney.