CIRCLEVILLE — Members of the Pickaway County Garden Club visited the Chadwick Arboretum on Aug. 3. They wanted to view the 12,000 square-foot Howlett Hall Roof Garden.
The roof garden was constructed in 10 days in 2013 on an area originally planned to hold the weight. It serves as a holding area for 250,000 gallons of water that would otherwise run off into the Olentangy river.
The water is stored in a tank and used to water the roof garden during a drought. Much of the area is planted in sedum and other shallow-rooted plants.
Following the tour, they enjoyed lunch at Panera Bread. Elaine DeColibus, vice president, welcomed new member, Anne Wade. Dotty Haney gave the treasurer’s report.
The Garden Club of Ohio Fall District Meeting will be held at the Fairfield Inn in Westerville on Sept. 9. Jeff Johnson of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is to present the morning program, “Ohio Natural Areas Program — Its Place in a Changing World.”
The afternoon program, “Natives and Pollinators,” is to be given by Ed Kapraly from the Riverside Native Trees and Nursery.
The Sept. 7 meeting of the Pickaway Garden Club is to be held at the Pickaway County District Library at 6:30 p.m. The speaker is to be George Wadley, master gardener. He is to speak on “Roses.” New members are welcome.