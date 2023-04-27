Pickaway People: American Legion organized drum and bugle corps
Submitted photo

Hall-Adkins Post No. 134, American Legion presented a Colorama of Music through its drum and bugle corps called The Gladiators. Organized in August of 1949, it participated only as a marching unit. In 1951 they entered their first competition at the Ohio State American Legion Convention and placed fifth. In 1952 and 1953, they won third place, and in 1954, they were fourth.


