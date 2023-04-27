Pickaway People: American Legion organized drum and bugle corps

Hall-Adkins Post No. 134, American Legion presented a Colorama of Music through its drum and bugle corps called The Gladiators. Organized in August of 1949, it participated only as a marching unit. In 1951 they entered their first competition at the Ohio State American Legion Convention and placed fifth. In 1952 and 1953, they won third place, and in 1954, they were fourth.
Competitions in which The Gladiators participated were held in Lisbon, Cleveland, Columbus, Mansfield, Bellefontaine, Marion, Cincinnati, Hamilton, Urbana and Portland, Indiana. Their Colorama of Music held in 1954 was very successful and was also given in 1955, allowing the corps to pay for attractive new uniforms. With other winnings, the corps purchased new drums and bugles.
A program from the Second Colorama held in 1955 was given in August at the High School Field in Circleville. The corps commander was Clifford Kerns in music and drill procedures. Richard McAbee was the color sergeant. Drummers in 1954 included Bob Bartholomew, Jr., Dudley Coffland, Mark Coffland, Leonard Coffland, Paul Helwagen and Jim Morrison.
Buglers were Mark Albright, Bob Boggs, Art Bowman, Charles Dunkle, Larry Garner, Martin Garner, Ed Heath, George Helwagen, Tom Larimer, Russ Liston, Dick Moon, Dana Myers, Don Parker, Jim Price, Bill Pritchard, Carl Radcliff, Dud Radcliff, Dick Shaw, Joe Sheets, Roger Smith, Dave Steele, Dick Strous, Don Woodward and Don Valentine. Jim Shea played the cymbals, and Bob Bartholomew, Sr., Charles Bartholomew, Dick Belperdche, Fred Boggs, Leonard Coffland and Clark Martin acted as the color guard, led by Dick McAbee as color sergeant.
L. Robert Liston was the Commander of the Hall-Adkins Post at the time, and Robert Hedges was the Mayor of Circleville. The corps had a women’s auxiliary association, which served up refreshments at their stand.
Boosters and advertisers listed in the 1954 program are a who’s who of past merchants in the county and Circleville.
