Pickaway People: Body snatching became a big concern in 1870

Grave robbing began when medical colleges offered monetary rewards for bodies recently deceased. They used them for practicing autopsies, studying disease and its result to the body and other reasons. Once it was learned that someone had died, grave robbers watched to see where the body was buried and under the cloak of darkness robbed the grave of its content.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments