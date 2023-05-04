Pickaway People: Body snatching became a big concern in 1870

Grave robbing began when medical colleges offered monetary rewards for bodies recently deceased. They used them for practicing autopsies, studying disease and its result to the body and other reasons. Once it was learned that someone had died, grave robbers watched to see where the body was buried and under the cloak of darkness robbed the grave of its content.
Paupers were a favorite target for grave robbers as many of them did not have families to mourn their loss and therefore no visitors soon after the burial. Records show that the cost for a pauper’s burial might be $5 for the coffin, $3 for expenses and $1.80 for the shroud.
In an effort to prevent grave robbing, many family members would spend the night beside the fresh grave, others covered the grave with a cement topping.
A man named Davis from Lithopolis invented a grave protector which had iron bars which stood on top of the grave, topped by wooden timbers and buried. The steel bars were only four inches apart, all around and when in position bound the bottom, sides, ends and top into one solid box. Since it weighed about 1,600 pounds it would be impossible to hoist from the ground.
A local, Thomas N. Howell, invented a Grave Torpedo which was a cast iron shell containing, when filled, three fourths of a pound of powder and placed in the earth above the coffin, with wires extending over the top and around the sides of the coffin, rendering removal an impossibility. Howell held a patent for his invention.
Many were placed into graves and undoubtedly prevented lots of grave robbings. Some cemeteries refused to remove any bodies who were buried during this time due to the fear of disturbing the torpedo which might be buried within.
