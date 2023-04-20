I truly believe I have the largest collection of paper in Pickaway County, and I am not counting the vast amount of papers at the Historical and Genealogical Society.
My love of paper came early in life, and was fueled by the fact that my parents owned a grocery in Hallsville where paper advertising abounded. Neighbors who worked at the Mead Corp. would occasionally bring me a ream of paper and so it began. Like any teen, magazines were targets for movie star photos. This only lasted into high school and the collection was given away.
Doing my genealogy and that of others produced more paper and a love of old pictures also became fair game. About 30 years ago I decided to collect a piece of paper from every business or association who were ever located in Pickaway County.
I quickly found that not only is it expensive to begin such a quest, it is very difficult. After a notebook or so were filled with letterheads and billheads I became even more determined. A couple of local auctions produced records from two prominent attorneys.
Writing for the Herald caused a new interest in papers with not only business names, but biographical information on the men and women who owned them. Business cards trade cards and tickets caught my attention.
Many of the advertisements and other papers are now from places no longer in Pickaway County. Beaver Studio, Ford Furniture, Dowler Farm, Pickaway Motors and Harman Dairy are no longer with us. The oldest papers are from the early 1800s; the latest is a business card picked up yesterday. Election brings cards, photos and letters with reasons to vote for a certain candidate.
Stock certificates, match covers, church bulletins and calendars are also paper collectibles.
I never get tired of finding a new and different piece of paper, even though many notebooks are now filled. It is still a challenge. When I am done with my collection it will appear on the shelves of the Genealogy Library, ready for some future collector to discover.
Editor's NOTE: Circleville Herald encourages anyone and everyone to visit the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library. There is so very much local history there — truly amazing collection!
Darlene Weaver, director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
