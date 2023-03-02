Pickaway People: Dairyman fondly remembered

An article in the Pickaway Quarterly stated that the Gussman Dairy was operated for some forty five years by Charles Gussman.
The dairy was located at 547 East Franklin Street in Circleville. After that article appeared, another milk bottle collector submitted to me an article about the Gussman Dairy and family.
In remembering the Gussman Dairy it said “Mother would purchase three quarts of milk from a home delivery dairyman named Gussman. He must have been in his 60’s when my first memories of he and his horse and wagon flash back to those days of yesteryear.
That horse of his would slow down about thirty feet from our front porch and Mister Gussman would step off the moving wagon with a steel wire carrying case, with three bottles of whole milk, not pasteurized.
When he arrived at the front porch he would set off the three full bottles and pick up three empties that we had washed and placed out there. Then he would walk, on about a forty five degree angle, back to the street where the horse, who kept walking, but at a slow pace, would meet him.”
Gussman had a sign painted on the side of his wagon which said: “You can whip our cream but you can’t beat our milk”. This wagon was boxed in with a roof, no doors, just openings. Later in life he delivered his milk using a Model A Ford.
The letter stated he never saw his mother pay Mr. Gussman, and that he kept a bill for her. After her son returned from a stint in the Army he had a few extra dollars and asked his mother if she owed Mr. Gussman any money. Her reply was about $80.
Upon visiting the Gussman home the son asked if his mother owed for her milk while he was in the Army. Upon retrieving an old journal he was informed that indeed they owed $80.00. Gussman was paid and thanked for the kindness he had shown their family.
Gussman, born in Amanda in 1866 died in 1953 at the age of 87.
