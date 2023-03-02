Pickaway People: Dairyman fondly remembered

Gussman Dairy

An article in the Pickaway Quarterly stated that the Gussman Dairy was operated for some forty five years by Charles Gussman.


Recipe of the Day

Darlene Weaver, director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments