As recorded in the diary of Dennis Barks using his spelling, we begin after they have left Camp Circleville on their way by train to their encampment.
After the letter writing was over, all was quiet until evening when a scene of confusion occurred which bordered on the ludicrous. We were all in our quarters when a lutenant came in and ordered us all to have our guns in good order, with our blankets rolled up and a tin and crackers in our haversacks, ready to march at a moments notice.
This was unexpected to us, every man went to work according to orders, at the same time asking hundreds of questions concerning our destination and the probable results, after all things was prepared Capt. Lynch came in and reported that orders came from Parkersburg for all the troops in camp (1700) to be ready to march at a moments notice, but that we had better turn in and go to sleep which we did and slept until morning.
Monday, Sept 22. This morning we were called out as usual, having slept well after the excitement of the alarm died away. This morning just as we came in from morning drill, a steamboat. We drilled for about ... by the boat as it passed by the camp going up and every man ran to the bank to see it, it being a strange sight to some of the 114th. There being no further news from Parkersburg up to this evening, all is quiet in camp.
Tuesday 23rd. This morning tattoo was beat and every man turned out to roll call, after which we was taken to the parade ground and drilled for about an hour and then came in and took breakfast. An other hours drill this forenoon. The hospital steward came into our quarters and reported twelve sick in the hospital. This morning another steamboat passed up.
Wednesday 24. Nothing unusual occurred today, everything went of quiet. This morning we received another shirt, having received only one in Camp Circleville.
Thursday 25. Nothing today but the regular rotine of military duty. This evening about bed time the drums in the 92nd regiment beat to arms, a part of the regiment went down to Marietta and about four o’clock a.m. they returned to camp. I could not find out the cause of the alarm.
The next two days were spent much like the two before. On Sunday 28th we did not go to drill but at eight o’clock was called out for inspection of arms, and at nine o’clock we was mustered up to head quarters and listened to a discourse by our Chaplain Rev. Thos. Hill.
The diary of Private Barks is located at the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library. Other papers show he was discharged in 1864 from Morganzie, Louisiana as a Sergeant.
