A revised fee bill from the Pickaway County Medical Society , adopted in October, 1917 both changes in treatment of patients and an extreme difference in the charges for these procedures.
A simple visit to a patient in the city cost $2.00 while country visits were $2 plus 50 cents per mile. Consultation in the city would fetch $10 with country consultation costing $10 extra for mileage. Visits after 9 p.m. and before 8 a.m. were $3 more. Advice by telephone was a mere $.50 to $1.
Obstetrical service in the city cost $25 to $75. In the country, the city fee applied plus extra for mileage. Abortion or miscarriage prices were the same as for labor.
Your finger or toe were the cheapest breaks of bones one could have. Ribs could be set for $10. A leg or arm would cost $50 to fix . Amputation of a forearm, hand, shoulder joint, thigh, knee, or leg would be done for $75.
Trephining (drilling a hole in a scull) , with subsequent attendance for visits and dressings brought $50 to $500, depending on severity. Fistular operations such as plastic perineum operations or curettage of the uterus would be charged at $25 to $100. Hemorrhoids could be treated for $25 to $100.
Post mortem examinations could be completed for private individuals as well as for the coroner for $25 to $50. Viewing dead bodies at the summons of the coroner and testifying as to the cause of death cost $10 to $50.
Examinations for life insurance cost $5 to $10 while an ordinary prescription could be obtained for $.75 to $2.
Doctors operated on the eyes, fitted spectacles and removed foreign bodies from the nose or ear. They also offered expert testimony for $25 to $150.
The fee bill was signed by 25 local doctors.
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
