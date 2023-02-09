Samuel B. Kates and his wife, Sarah Peterson Kates, came to Adelphi at an early date.
Their children, George B., Mary Jane, Isabella, Julia Ann Elizabeth, A. Bonaparte, Joseph Napoleon and Joseph were lifelong residents. According to their obituaries, all of the family died of the same disease, consumption.
Samuel was a carpenter and tanner. He was a trustee listed on the deed of the Methodist Church. He owned several pieces of property around town, at least one of which was over the line into Pickaway County. He died in 1874 and was buried, as were other members of his family, in the Strous (Belleview) Cemetery which is located on the top of the hill on the eastern edge of town.
In 1879 and again in the 1880s many graves near the high edge collapsed into a ledge above Salt Creek. Only one tombstone remains standing after this collapse, that of George B., whose stone stands alone about 25 feet down from the original level of the graveyard.
Sarah died in 1881 and a receipt from Solomon Koch, Treasurer of the Adelphi Cemetery shows that her daughter Julia Ann Elizabeth Kates bought a new cemetery plot on the west side of the hill. Elizabeth was married to Scott Jinks and both are buried in this cemetery. They were the parents of Verne Jinks who married Bertha Hoy and lived in Laurelville.
Verne and Bertha became the parents of Margaret, Virginia, Walter and Frances. Like most young kids, they played and swam in Saltcreek as they grew up. Frances told her parents the boulder from which they dived into the water would make a good grave stone.
Frances died when she was about 16 years old of appendicitis and when she was buried they had a marker placed on the diving stone and had it placed at the grave site on the hill. Verne and Bertha were also buried with the family in Belleview.
The land continues to move, sometimes toppling large spires and breaking concrete slabs. The boulder stands unyielding in the face of unstable land.
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
