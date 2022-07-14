Pickaway People: Memories triggered by letterheads

From a collection of letterheads and bills come memories of the people and places of our county.
For instance, an envelope of E. A. Smith, Attorney at Law, 209 East Main Street, brings a memory of his office which was a house in the 200 block of East Main which was torn down for the building of CVS Pharmacy.
Also, a small picture of a donkey which hung over the doorway at Tink’s Tavern which had an identification of “Earl Smith’s Ass”.
A bill from the Winorr Canning Company states they were packers of high grade canned goods.
Our grocery, located in Hallsville, sold vegetables, specifically corn, from this company and it brings good memories of our store. Likewise, the Esmeralda Canning Company produced a Country Colonel brand which we also sold.
The Circleville Savings and Banking Company, now the Savings Bank, is where four generations of our family have done our banking. Christmas cards, memo books, coin savers for Christmas Club and wooden nickels for parking come to mind.
Our Starlight Cruise-In Theatre on Stoutsville Road takes me back to high school days and the first James Bond movies. Dean’s Potato Chips were also sold in our store and were loved by everyone.
Croman’s Poultry Farm and Hatchery was a place my grandfather would go to buy baby chicks . It brings memories of heat lamps, watering cans and small fluffy peeps. 150 chicks cost $19.50 on one letterhead.
Richard Simkins, Attorney at Law, letterhead reminds me of the creaking wooden steps which led to his second floor office in the I.O.O. F. building.
W. J. Weaver & Son was a wholesale grocery supplier. George Myers was one of their salesmen who went through the country, stopping at all the small groceries to take orders which would be filled a few days after his departure. He was a beautiful writer and a true gentleman.
Our Genealogy Library has a large collection of letterheads and bills. Stop by to see if you don’t have some great memories as you go through the books.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
