Ads appearing in old newspapers remind us that products which were ‘hot’ items in the 1920s are no longer used and are most likely unknown to many readers.
Curtain Net, Silkaline, Crepe and Summer Silk were advertised by Russell Wiggins of Adelphi. These items were on sale with other yard goods and corsets, which are no longer used. Congoleum or linoleum as we remember it, is a floor covering made of ground cork, pressed upon canvas or burlap. It was advertised by B. W. Friend, along with rugs and other household furnishings. Professional cards have become business cards.
Diptheria once appeared in ads for cough remedies. People used to think a severe cold preceded the onset of diphtheria. Camel cigarettes were made from a blend of Turkish and domestic tobaccos. Described as delightful, desirable and refreshing, we now know that they are not such a great cigarette. Pipes and pipe tobaccos have suffered the same fate.
Geritol, Fels Naptha Soap, Sugar Shakers, Grease Crocks, and Grapette pop are no longer with us. Milk in glass bottles, sealing was and cast iron banks have also become a thing of the past. Studebaker, Ford Model A and Model Ts can only be seen in car shows.
Try to make a list of items you remember but are no longer made or have been modified into a product you can now buy.
Darlene Weaver, director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
