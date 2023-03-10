Pickaway People: Police Chief had colorful past

When asked what type of work was on his resume, the answer was he had been a ticket seller for the Walter Main circus, traveling all over the central and eastern portion of the United States. He also could play a snare drum while riding a horse. After the circus he became a lineman for the local telephone company and then drove a team for the local fire department.
William F. McCrady was appointed to the police force by Mayor John C. Goeller. For two and one-half years he pounded the pavements as a night officer. He was then transferred to day duty under chief Myers. In 1928 he was appointed to replace William H. Warner who was retiring.
A news article soon after his appointment stated he could sell tickets, ride horseback and play a snare drum at the same time and climb telephone poles. After his service as chief it was noted that he did crash a motorcycle into a car while chasing a speeder in 1923. He dropped his revolver which discharged blowing off the end of his holster and sinking a bullet into his right leg, but McCrady still stated that being a policeman was not extremely dangerous.
During the time when gangsters were rampant McCrady became known as “Bugs” McCrady. During a 15 day suspension on charges of failure to obey orders, conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman and neglect of duty, he refused to act as a patrolman until he could appeal. No doubt we had a “character” for a police chief but he will be fondly remembered for the role he played in keeping Circleville safe.