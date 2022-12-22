Pickaway People: Ruggles Makes Good In Meat Packing Business

Recently a group of deeds from the 1840s and 1850s were given to the Genealogy Library.
All of these deeds involved purchases and sales of property to or from Samuel H. Ruggles. Ruggles came to Circleville from New York in 1835. He worked at a mercantile house and eventually made enough money to begin investing in his future. After eight years, his employer took him into a partnership which involved their grocery, grain and port-packing business.
The property purchased in the deeds is described as being at the west end of the bridge over the Ohio Canal at the west end of North High Street and eventually to a stake in the towpath bank of the canal. Various interests were purchased by Ruggles at times ranging from 1849 through 1857. Twenty five heirs of William and Jesse Lippencott of Pennsylvania deeded a one-half interest in this property to Ruggles in 1861.
Research found that a pork packing business became important after the Ohio canal was put through our county. There were four pork packing establishments located her and as many as 1,500 hogs could be slaughtered and packed daily. The small establishment in which Ruggles was proprietor in 1843, was rebuilt and enlarged in 1869. He hired as many as 50 or 60 men during the slaughtering season.
The business of pork packing in Circleville began to decline in the 1880s.
A survey of the property completed in 1899 for the Ohio Canal Commission showed that the east side of the building was fourteen feet on the two path embankment of the canal. It also showed that Mr. Ruggles was still the owner of the packing house property.
Merry Christmas to all my readers!
Darlene Weaver, director of thePickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.