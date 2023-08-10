Pickaway People: Landslide Claims Graves Of Kates Family

Darlene Weaver

During its first years, the small town of Circleville had no directives as to the establishment of walk ways in the business areas.


  

Darlene Weaver, director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library, can be reached at darcirc@columbus.rr.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments