An old wallet, probably belonging to an early Circleville resident named Henry Page brought to light some saved news clippings. The first told of the death of Nancy Kinnear, wife of F. Kinnear. The quaint wording of the obituary is similar to most of those published during the 1840s.
Mrs. Kinnear had been to a sewing social at the residence of John Boyer on Wednesday of last week and on her way home she was stricken with paralysis and fell on the sidewalk. Shortly thereafter she was taken to her residence where she expired on Thursday morning. Kinnear was a worthy woman and in her death society has sustained a serious loss.
Equally flourished were a couple advertisements in the wallet. Titled a voice from the clergy, the Rev. Joseph M. Trimble stated “Howe’s Cough Candy is far superior to all other compounds for the following diseases: cough, cold, hoarseness, asthma, physic, whooping cough, croup, sore throat, bronchitis and general affections of the chest and lungs. I have used Howe’s Cough Candy and have found it a pleasant remedy for hoarseness and believe public speakers, troubled with diseases of the throat, would find a great benefit from its use.” The ad was signed by J. M. Trimble in 1847 and could be purchased at the drug store of C. & l. N. Olds in Circleville.
Another obituary was found which told of the meeting of Brother H. S. Chenoweth and Brother Elias Gray in which a preamble and resolution was to be prepared in regard to the death of Mrs. Amanda Dillon, wife of their minister.
After the meeting, her obituary stated: “Whereas it has pleased the Great Head of the Church to remove from her earthly existence our beloved Sister, Mrs. Amanda Dillon, to the palace of Angles and God.”
